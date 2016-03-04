Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
HONG KONG Netmarble Games, South Korea's top mobile game company, has mandated four banks to handle its planned initial public offering of 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion), IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.
Netmarble tapped Citigroup, JPMorgan, NH Investment and Securities and KIS to handle the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
There was no immediate comment from Netmarble on the IPO plans.
The company said last month the deal could happen in late 2016 or early 2017.
Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.