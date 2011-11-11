Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SHANGHAI China's securities regulator will review New China Life Insurance's plan for the Shanghai leg of its Shanghai-Hong Kong dual listing on November 16, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
New China Life, the country's third-biggest life insurer in which Swiss insurer Zurich Financial ZURN.VX holds a stake, will release its draft prospectus on the website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) later on Friday, one of the sources said.
New China Life aims to raise about 6 billion yuan ($945 million) in Shanghai and 10 billion yuan in Hong Kong, the other source said.
Earlier reports said the insurer planned to raise as much as $4 billion through the dual listing.
Companies in Greater China are lining up to sell shares in initial public offerings in coming months, braving jittery markets with deals worth more than $10 billion in total, as they take advantage of the steep market rebound in the past month.
China Railway Materials Commercial Corp., Sinochem Corp. and Jiangsu Phoenix Media & Publishing Corp Ltd unveiled plans over the past few days to raise about $8.2 billion in IPOs in Shanghai. In Hong Kong, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery received the go-ahead from the exchange for its offering, valued at up to $3 billion.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI has surged nearly 18 percent since October 4, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC is up about 6 percent, compared with a 2.8 percent gain in the MSCI World index.
New China Life has lined up a number of cornerstone investors for the deal and was planning to start premarketing the deal once regulatory approvals were granted, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported last month.
$1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jason Subler)
