CONCORD, N.H. A New Hampshire judge on Thursday sentenced a former student at an elite prep school to serve one year in prison for luring an underage fellow student into a sexual encounter in the final weeks of the school year.

The student, 20-year-old Owen Labrie, was convicted in August at the end of a high-profile trial that cast a harsh light on the culture of the elite St. Paul's School.

