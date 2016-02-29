Hyphernkemberly Dorvilier, 22, of Pemberton Township, a suburb of Philadelphia is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. REUTERS/Burlington County Prosecutor's Office/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK A New Jersey woman pleaded guilty on Monday to a reduced charge of aggravated manslaughter in the killing of her newborn daughter, who was set ablaze in the middle of a roadway, prosecutors said.

Hyphernkemberly Dorvilier, 23, of Pemberton Township, a suburb of Philadelphia, had been charged with first-degree murder in the baby's death in Mount Holly, New Jersey in January, said Joel Bewley, a spokesman for Burlington County Prosecutor Robert Bernardi.

As part of the plea deal, the prosecutor will recommend a 30-year prison sentence for Dorvilier, with the requirement she serve 85 percent of the sentence, he said. The sentencing was set for April 22 in Mount Holly.

Dorvilier was being held on $500,000 bail, authorities said.

She was accused of dousing the baby with a flammable liquid before setting her alight and leaving her burning in the middle of the road, the prosecutor said.

Officers who responded to an emergency call about a fire in the roadway found the baby. She was airlifted her to a Philadelphia hospital, where she later died.

Dorvilier was taken into custody at the scene.

Her attorney, Public Defender Karen Thek, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

