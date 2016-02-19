NEW YORK New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has replaced the Somerset County prosecutor after public calls, including from three former governors, for the reopening of a criminal investigation into the fatal stabbings of a politically prominent New Jersey couple.

Christie's office declined to say if the dismissal of Geoffrey Soriano was related to the uproar over the deaths of John Sheridan Jr., 72, and his wife, Joyce, 69, which were ruled a murder-suicide.

The prosecutor's office, under Soriano, said Sheridan had fatally stabbed his wife of 47 years, stabbed himself and then set fire to their bedroom on Sept. 28, 2014.

John Sheridan was the chief executive of Cooper University Health System.

An independent pathologist hired by the Sheridan family concluded both deaths were likely homicides, a conclusion supported in part by the absence of a weapon at the scene of the deaths.

"We are not responsible for any conjecture, speculation or claims other media outlets tossed out there to spice up their reports," Christie spokesman Brian Murray said on Friday.

The governor's office said in a statement on Thursday that Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Robertson of Basking Ridge would replace Soriano, starting on March 7.

The Sheridans' adult sons are pushing to have the investigation into the couple's deaths reopened. They have been joined by nearly 200 people who signed an open letter of support, including former governors Christie Todd Whitman, James Florio and Tom Kean.

The family petitioned Acting Attorney General John Hoffman on Dec. 15 to change John Sheridan's manner of death.

"Our view is that once the death certificate is changed, the criminal investigation has to be reopened," Mark Sheridan, one of the sons, has said.

"The administrative petition remains pending," said Hoffman's spokesman Peter Aseltine.

Asked to comment on his being replaced as well as on the Sheridan case, Soriano said in an email, "In light of the fact that the Sheridan family is currently pursuing action to challenge the Medical Examiner’s determination as to the manner of the death of John Sheridan, it is my firm belief that it would be inappropriate for me to provide any comment on this matter."

John Sheridan's long career included roles in New Jersey state government, serving as Kean's transportation commissioner and on the Christie transition team.

Sheridan joined the Cooper University Hospital in 2005 and became president and CEO in 2008.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Frances Kerry)