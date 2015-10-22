Officer Daniel Webster, a nearly nine year veteran of the Albuquerque Police Department, is seen in an undated picture released by the Albuquerque Police Department in New Mexico. REUTERS/Albuquerque Police Department/Handout via Reuters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. A suspect arrested after an Albuquerque police officer was shot several times during a traffic stop and left fighting for his life was charged on Thursday with violating federal firearms laws.

The patrol officer, a U.S. Army veteran who has been on the force for eight years, was identified as Daniel Webster. He was gunned down during a routine stop to question a motorcyclist on Wednesday night, police said.

"Family and friends are by his side as he has undergone two crucial surgeries and faces many more," the department said in a statement. "He is currently in critical but stable condition."

The suspect, 34-year-old Albuquerque resident Davon Lymon, has an extensive violent criminal history, including a murder charge from 2001, police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives filed a criminal complaint on Thursday under a "worst of the worst" initiative that charges him with violating federal firearms laws.

According to the complaint, Webster stopped Lymon in southeast Albuquerque for riding a motorcycle that was suspected of having a stolen license plate.

Lymon failed to comply with Webster's orders, the complaint said. When the officer tried to handcuff him, Lymon pulled a gun and fired six shots at Webster, the complaint added.

"Several rounds struck the APD officer, including one that struck the officer in the face near the chin," it said.

Webster was wearing a body camera at the time, police said.

The retired paratrooper was described as a highly decorated officer who had been named the department's Uniformed Officer of the year in 2013.

Lymon fled and was caught when law enforcement officers and canines found him hiding in a shed "with a handcuff still attached to one of his wrists," the complaint said. A semi-automatic pistol was found in a nearby vacant lot, it added.

Federal officials said Lymon had been prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because he had felony convictions in two state court cases.

In a statement, the officials said he had previously been found guilty of crimes including voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily harm.

Lymon will be taken into federal custody after being treated at a hospital for injuries from a police dog, officials said.

The incident came a day after a New York City police officer was shot and killed while pursuing a suspect near a busy Manhattan roadway.

(Additional reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles and Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Peter Cooney)