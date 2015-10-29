Officer Daniel Webster, a nearly nine year veteran of the Albuquerque Police Department, is seen in an undated picture released by the Albuquerque Police Department in New Mexico. REUTERS/Albuquerque Police Department/Handout via Reuters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. An Albuquerque, New Mexico, police officer shot several times during a traffic stop last week died in a hospital early on Thursday, officials said.

Daniel Webster, a nine-year veteran of the Albuquerque Police Department who had been in critical condition since the shooting, died at the University of New Mexico Hospital, said Albuquerque Chief of Police Gorden Eden.

Webster was shot six times by Davon Lymon, 34, whom he had stopped in southeast Albuquerque on Oct. 21 for riding a motorcycle that appeared to have a stolen license plate, according to a criminal complaint.

Lymon failed to comply with Webster's orders and when the officer tried to handcuff him, he pulled a gun and shot Webster, the complaint said. He was arrested after a brief police manhunt.

Lymon, who has a criminal history that includes a 2002 guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter, was charged in federal court for possession of a firearm by a felon. He has not been charged in Webster's shooting.

"Officer Webster fought valiantly for his life, however, his injuries were too severe," Eden said in a statement.

Webster had served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, and in 2013 he was honored as Albuquerque Officer of the Year for saving the life of a baby.

"Officer Webster was the very best example of a life committed to public service, through his service to our country and to our community," Eden said.

Webster's death comes one day after the burial of New York City Police officer Randolph Holder, who also was shot while on duty.

(Reporting by Joseph J. Kolb in Albuquerque and Suzannah Gonzales in New York; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Mohammad Zargham)