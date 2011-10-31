(Reuters) Lockdowns were lifted on Monday at three New Mexico schools that had restricted student movements earlier in the day "due to a SWAT situation in the area," the Albuquerque Public Schools website said.

A man in the area barricaded himself inside his Albuquerque home and claimed he had a hostage, Sergeant Trish Hoffman of the Albuquerque Police Department told Reuters.

"There's no evidence of that," Hoffman said. "We're trying to negotiate with him."

Police had been looking for a stolen vehicle earlier in the day. They spotted a vehicle at the man's home, but he told police from inside the house to back off or someone would get hurt, Hoffman said. She said police were seeking a warrant that would allow them to enter the home.

Garfield Middle School had been on lockdown and Valley High School and Griegos Elementary School were under "shelter-in-place," which is similar to a lockdown except students can move around inside their classrooms and take supervised restroom breaks, the website said.

