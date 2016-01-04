HONG KONG Real estate developer New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK) plans to make an offer to take its 69 percent-owned China property unit private, in a deal that could be worth $2.1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Trading in shares of New World Development and New World China Land Ltd 0917.HK, which has market value of HK$54 billion ($7 billion), was suspended on Monday pending a statement in relation to takeovers and mergers. The companies gave no further details.

New World Development did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It would be the second attempt by New World Development in less than two years to take New World China Land private. In 2014, independent shareholders rejected a $2.4 billion offer as the controlling shareholder sought more flexibility in managing the property business. It had made an offer of HK$6.80 per share.

Shares of New World China surged 35 percent in 2015 to end the year at HK$6.21 apiece, outpacing a 7.2 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Last week, Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd (3333.HK) agreed to buy mainland property assets in cities including Shanghai and Beijing from the empire of Hong Kong tycoon Cheng Yu-tung for 20.4 billion yuan ($3.2 billion).

New World Development and New World China Land subscribed for perpetual securities issued by Evergrande, which they have the right to convert into shares.

New World Development and its China unit said the deal signified their strategy of scaling down investment in low-margin projects in lower-tier Chinese cities, and focusing resources in top-tier and mid-sized projects.

($1 = 7.7509 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)