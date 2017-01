Cox: Buy Amazon, short the euro zone, readers say

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Buy Amazon stock, short everything European – and don't count out the family automobile just yet. Those are three ideas to emerge from our second annual survey of Breakingviews readers, conducted at live events held in New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore discussing our Predictions 2017 book. If last year's results are anything to go by, our followers' prognostications are worth heeding.