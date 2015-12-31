Revelers stand in pens as they await New Year's Eve festivities in the Times Square area of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Revelers stand in line to enter pens in order to await New Year's Eve festivities in the Times Square area of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers take part in a roll call as they wait for the beginning of New Year's Eve festivities in the Times Square area of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A sign asking for the public's help in stopping terrorism is posted on the window of a McDonalds outlet in the Times Square area of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman takes a photograph as she stands in line to enter pens in order to take part in New Year's Eve festivities in the Times Square area of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Revelers stand in pens as they await New Year's Eve festivities in the Times Square area of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers set up barriers to prevent entry to a pen where revelers will wait for the beginning of New Year's Eve festivities in the Times Square area of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman is searched by a New York Police Department officer as she enters a pen to wait for the beginning of New Year's Eve festivities in the Times Square area of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People with 2016 glasses look up as they stand in a penned off area of Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand in a penned of area of Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in Manhattan December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An Emergency Services Unit officer with a long gun walks on patrol through Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man is scanned with a wand by a member of the New York Police Department as he tries to enter a penned area of Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK More than a million people were expected to crowd into New York City's Times Square under heavy security on Thursday to celebrate the arrival of 2016 with the traditional dropping of the New Year's Eve crystal ball.

Throngs of people began streaming into the area early in the day, preparing to spend hours outdoors before the official festivities begin with the lighting of the ball at 6 p.m. EST.

With memories of the deadly attacks in Paris and California still fresh, police took extraordinary measures to ensure security at an event that has come to define the New York experience for many visitors to the largest U.S. city.

"This is the center of the world on New Year's Eve," said Rick Milley, 60, who traveled from Boston with his wife, Debbie, 59, to ring in the new year in Times Square.

"This was on our bucket list," Debbie Milley said as the couple took pictures of themselves using a selfie stick.

The pair have spent the holiday in New York before but never in Times Square, the Midtown Manhattan crossroads that is a year-round tourist draw, filled with chain stores, family restaurants and flashy advertising displays.

About 6,000 uniformed and undercover police officers, 500 more than last year, were expected to be in the area on New Year's Eve, with the help of mounted patrols, bomb-sniffing dogs, radiation detectors and other sophisticated technology.

"We have the capacity here to take a celebration like this and to make sure it's exceedingly safe," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in an interview with CNN. "You'll see lots of police officers in regular uniforms and regular weaponry but you'll also see the heavily armed officers."

The famous New Year's Eve ball, which is 12 feet (3.66 meters) in diameter and weighs nearly 6 tons, descends on a pole mounted on top of One Times Square, a narrow wedge of a building at the southern end of the square. The descent starts at exactly 11:59 p.m..

"I always wanted to come here, but never took the chance," said James Gomez, 39, of New Haven, Connecticut, as he surveyed the area with a group of friends looking for a prime viewing spot.

Gomez came to Times Square even though he said he was concerned about the area being targeted in an attack.

"I'm scared," he admitted.

In the hours before midnight, revelers like Gomez and his friends can listen to musicians such as Carrie Underwood and Jessie J performing on multiple stages set up in the area.

In addition, more than 100 million Americans and 1 billion people worldwide were expected to watch the festivities on television.

The city for the first time will use its new Critical Response Command counterterrorism unit, which includes more heavily armed officers, to patrol Times Square.

The unit is trained to detect and respond to planned attacks such those in Paris that killed 130 people on Nov. 13, or the rampage in San Bernardino, California, in which 14 were slain.

In Rochester, New York, a 25-year-old man accused of planning to attack a restaurant on New Year's Eve there was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempting to provide support to Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Rochester, about 330 miles (530 km) northwest of New York City, canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks display. It did not give a reason.

Before entering Times Square, visitors will have to pass through tight security checkpoints. Police will stop visitors from carrying backpacks and large bags into the area, and will search smaller bags and scan people with metal detectors.

Once inside the square, spectators were to be funneled into one of the dozens of viewing pens where law enforcement officers can closely monitor and control the crowd. After entering the pens, visitors cannot leave and re-enter.

(Editing by Frank McGurty and Jonathan Oatis)