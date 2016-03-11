A jet fuel pipeline that supplies to the John F. Kennedy airport ruptured in east New York on Thursday, potentially affecting fuel supply to the airport.

The leak has been isolated, the fire department said, adding that there were no injuries or evacuations due to the incident.

The rupture on the pipeline operated by Buckeye Partners LP occurred between Linden Boulevard and Junius Street in Brooklyn, ABC7 reported on its website. The pipeline also supplies to LaGuardia and Newark airports, the report added.

(Source: 7ny.tv/1U5Nk8m )

Buckeye and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Marcus Howard in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)