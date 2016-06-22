NEW YORK - Costumed characters, painted ladies, bus tour ticket sellers and street performers will no longer be allowed to roam free in New York's Times Square but will be restricted to special zones.

The move by the city is designed to stop aggressive behavior by tip seekers in the crowded Times Square area in Manhattan and to keep pedestrian traffic moving. It follows incidents in which a Spider-Man character punched a police officer and the arrest of a woman wearing only underwear and body paint for prostitution and possessing drugs.

But a tourist named Brendan said the new rules could change the spontaneous feel of Times Square.

"So I guess that's the negative bit of it. But overall I think it keeps everything more under control," he added.