Bride-to-be Nesh Pilay, 25, is assisted by a New York City firefighter after a crane collapsed near the beauty salon where she was having her hair done in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016 in this combination photo. REUTERS/GINA CHERELUS

NEW YORK Many brides cope with surprises on their wedding day, but Nesh Pillay was in for a doozy.

Dressed in a white sheath dress, the 25-year-old who works in public relations was getting her hair done with her sister at a downtown Manhattan salon when she felt the ground shake and heard an enormous crash as a construction crane collapsed.

The crash killed one person and injured at least three, drawing dozens of New York City police officers and firefighters to the scene.

"We could hear the bar shake. It was just scary cause things have been scary since 9/11," said Pillay's sister, 21-year-old Kuvanya, as they stood blocks from City Hall, wondering how they would make it through the debris to the wedding on time.

Feeling sympathy for the Toronto native, a New York Fire Department chaplain wrapped Nesh Pillay in a protective firefighter's coat and walked the sisters and their mother through the disaster site to City Hall.

(Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Bernadette Baum)