NEW YORK Federal prosecutors brought two weapons charges against a hip-hop podcast host over a fatal shooting at a Manhattan concert venue last May, although he has not been charged with the killing itself.

Daryl Campbell, who goes by the name Taxstone on his podcast, appeared on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. U.S. prosecutors said in court filings that Campbell's DNA had been found on the only weapon used in the shooting.

A bodyguard for rapper Troy Ave, Ronald McPhatter, was killed. Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, was shot in the leg, and two concertgoers were also wounded May 25 at Irving Plaza, where the rapper T.I. was scheduled to perform.

Collins previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges for firing back at Campbell after he was hit.

Campbell and Collins have feuded for years, with Campbell at one point publicly threatening to shoot Collins if he approached him, according to federal agents.

Surveillance video shows Campbell entering the room where the shooting occurred and then running out after four shots were fired, according to court papers. Video also shows Collins holding the gun after the shooting and firing a single shot at Campbell as he ran, authorities said.

At Tuesday's court hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten argued Campbell should be detained, calling him a danger to the community and a risk of flight.

He said prosecutors were concerned about witnesses in the case, saying that Campbell was a member of a "dangerous gang" and has been arrested more than 20 times, with two felony convictions.

But defense lawyer Kenneth Montgomery said Campbell had numerous opportunities to flee since the shooting and had not, even after a SWAT team came to his door on Jan. 3.

He said the evidence showed another individual was the "most culpable," in an apparent reference to Collins, and said that Campbell's discussions about his gang involvement years ago on his podcast were taken out of context.

"He has walked down the path of redemption," he said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Peck set bail at $500,000 and ordered that Campbell remain under house arrest, though he is allowed to leave to work on his podcast.

"I'm taking a chance on you, Mr. Campbell," he said.

(This version of the story corrects the spelling of prosecutor Hagan Scotten's first name in paragraph seven)

(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Joseph Ax; editing by Grant McCool)