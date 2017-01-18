NEW YORK A federal judge in Manhattan revoked a hip-hop podcast host's bail on Wednesday after a prosecutor said that a witness could link him to a shooting at a concert last year in which the bodyguard for a rapper he had long feuded with was killed.

Daryl Campbell, who goes by the name Taxstone on his podcast, had a day earlier been granted a $500,000 bond by a magistrate judge after he was arrested on Monday on federal firearm charges.

But U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan reversed that decision, calling Campbell, 31, a danger to the community in light of the witness and DNA belonging to him found on a gun that authorities say was used in the shooting.

"The evidence is clear and convincing that detention is appropriate," Kaplan said.

The charges stemmed from a shooting on May 25 at the Irving Plaza venue in Manhattan, where the rapper T.I. was scheduled to perform, that led to a bodyguard for rapper Troy Ave, Ronald McPhatter, being killed.

Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, was shot in the leg, and two concertgoers were also wounded, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday.

Campbell and Collins have feuded for years. The complaint cited a public statement Campbell had made prior to the shooting in which he mentioned Collins after saying: "When I see you walking up with six dudes, bang-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba."

Kaplan cited that comment, which he said mirrored what prosecutors say actually happened when Collins and his entourage encountered Campbell, who the complaint said was seen entering the room where the shooting took place before it occurred.

After the shooting, McPhatter fled the room, followed by Campbell and Collins, who was recorded on video firing the same gun in the direction in which Campbell had gone, the complaint said.

Collins was arrested soon after. He has pleaded not guilty in state court to attempted murder and other charges.

At Wednesday's court hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten said that while Campbell faces gun charges, the investigation was ongoing.

Scotten said further charges could result and that substantial evidence, including a witness, would show Campbell shot McPhatter.

"The gun here was fired into the chest of the deceased by the defendant," he said.

Defense lawyer Kenneth Montgomery called that a "conclusatory narrative," and said that to him the evidence showed that Campbell was "a victim and not the initiator of the event."

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)