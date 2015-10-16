Rikers Island prison inmate Carlos Sanchez is seen in an undated picture released by the Bronx District Attorney's Office in New York. Victor Rodman, a former guard at the troubled Rikers Island jail complex in New York City, was convicted on Thursday of assaulting Sanchez in 2009, leaving him permanently blind in one eye. REUTERS/Bronx District Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters

Rikers Island prison inmate Carlos Sanchez (L) is seen being escorted by an unidentified corrections officer in a still image from surveillance video taken July 8, 2009 picture and released by the Bronx District Attorney's Office in New York. REUTERS/Bronx District Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK A former guard at the troubled Rikers Island jail complex in New York City was convicted on Thursday of assaulting an inmate in 2009, leaving him permanently blind in one eye.

Victor Rodman was found guilty of assault by state Supreme Court Justice Martin Marcus in the Bronx following a two-week non-jury trial, the Bronx district attorney's office said.

In addition, Marcus convicted Rodman and another corrections officer, Michelle Hubert, of covering up the assault by filing false reports claiming Rodman was not in the building at the time of the incident.

Rodman was accused of striking Carlos Sanchez across the face after a fight between Sanchez and another inmate.

Both Rodman and Hubert face up to four years in prison at their sentencing on Dec. 15.

Defense lawyers for Rodman and Hubert were not immediately available for comment.

Rikers Island houses approximately 10,000 prisoners on any given day, making it one of the country's largest jail complexes.

In recent months, city and federal authorities have investigated allegations of rampant violence and other problems at the facility. Dozens of staff members have been arrested for assaulting inmates and smuggling contraband, among other charges.

On Tuesday, former Rikers guard Austin Romain was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in federal prison for smuggling marijuana and other banned items into the jail.

Next week, a federal judge is expected to consider whether to approve a settlement between the U.S. Justice Department and New York City aimed at reducing violence at Rikers. The agreement calls for a federal monitor and other reforms.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Dan Grebler)