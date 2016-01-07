NEW YORK New York City's Jacob K. Javits Center, one of the busiest convention centers in the country, will get a new $1 billion wing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday.

The project is one of several announced this week by Cuomo aimed at modernizing the city's infrastructure.

The additional 1.2 million square feet (92,903 square meters) will include exhibition space, conference rooms and a ballroom, expected to be the largest in the Northeast.

The new wing will be at the north end of the facility on the west side of Manhattan. The glass and steel structure, built in the 1980s, currently has 840,000 square feet of exhibition space.

The construction, to start later this year, will be financed by the Javits Center, a public corporation whose head is an appointee of the governor, and the Empire State Development Corporation, a state agency that helps finance construction in the state.

The far west side of Manhattan, much of which still bears the signs of industrial sites that used to dominate the area, has long lagged development in other parts of the city.

That is rapidly changing with Hudson Yards, a massive residential and commercial development plan to construct high-rise towers over existing rail yards. The city is also extending the No. 7 subway to the area, which has poor transport links with the rest of the city.

Cuomo is to deliver his annual keynote address next Wednesday. He has been busy touring the state to drum up excitement ahead of what he promises will be a blueprint for "the largest construction program in the modern history of the state."

So far this week he has announced a $3 billion overhaul of New York City's Pennsylvania Station and a $1 billion plan to add a third track to a busy stretch of the Long Island Railroad, a commuter corridor tying Long Island to New York City.

