NEW YORK The convicted murderer of Catherine "Kitty" Genovese, a 28-year-old New York City bartender whose 1964 slaying came to symbolize urban apathy, was denied parole for an 18th round, according to a parole board decision released on Tuesday.

Winston Moseley, 80, is serving a life sentence for the stabbing death and rape of Genovese and a series of other sexual and violent crimes, including some committed while he briefly escaped prison four years after his first incarceration.

"Your dangerous predatory conduct showed a pattern of dangerous behavior," the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision parole board said in its ruling.

The board said Moseley, who is jailed at the Clinton County Correctional Facility in upstate New York, continued to "minimize the gravity" of his crimes during his parole interview.

In making its decision, the board said it also considered Moseley's half-century of time served and his prison program accomplishments, including artwork and his role as a building porter.

All said, "your release would be incompatible with the welfare of society," the board ruled.

On March 13, 1964 at about 3 a.m., Genovese had finished a shift as a sports bar manager when she walked back home from a nearby parking lot. Moseley, who did not know Genovese, followed her.

He stabbed Genovese in the back twice before a neighbor called out from an apartment window "leave that girl alone" and scared Moseley away.

Genovese collapsed near an entrance to her building, where Moseley returned some 10 minutes later. He stabbed her again, raped and robbed Genovese, who died in the assault. A neighbor came to Genovese's help in her final moments.

Initial reports of the incident said Genovese repeatedly cried out for help during her attack while dozens of neighbors ignored her pleas. The reports were later disputed, but the woman's murder still came on to symbolize the "bystander effect," a social psychological concept of the presence of others discouraging an individual from intervening in an attack or other emergency.

Moseley is next eligible for parole in November 2017.

