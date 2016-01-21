NEW YORK A New York finance executive was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday in the stabbing death of his wife, a prominent pediatrician, in their multimillion-dollar suburban home, law enforcement officials said.

Jules Reich, 61, was arraigned overnight on suspicion of killing his wife, Robin Goldman, 58. Police found her dead with multiple stab wounds in the shower of the couple's house in Scarsdale early on Wednesday, Westchester County District Attorney spokesman Robert Wolf said.

Reich, listed as a partner at Manhattan based-accounting firm WeiserMazars on its website, was scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Village Court on Tuesday, Wolf said. He was being held at Westchester County Jail.

It was not immediately clear if Reich had retained an attorney. WeiserMazars did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Goldman, who worked as a pediatrician at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx borough of New York City, was mourned by her employer on Thursday.

“We were shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of our colleague," the hospital said in a statement. "Robin was a dedicated physician cherished by her colleagues as a positive and compassionate presence."

Goldman's alleged murder is the first in Scarsdale in nearly 40 years. The village of about 17,000 in New York City's northern suburbs has an average annual family income of more than $290,000.

"We are confident that this is an isolated incident which poses no threat to the community," local police said in a statement.

(Editing by Frank McGurty and David Gregorio)