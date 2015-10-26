NEW YORK The Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to speak at the funeral on Wednesday for New York City Police Officer Randolph Holder, who was shot to death last week while on patrol in the city's East Harlem neighborhood.

The prominent activist, media figure and long-time critic of the New York City Police Department was asked to speak at the service by Holder's father, a spokesman for Sharpton said.

Holder, 33, was killed by a single shot to the head on Oct. 20, the fourth New York City officer to be killed in the line of duty in the last 12 months.

At a press conference on Monday, police officials said they have confirmed that a gun recovered by divers on Sunday from the Harlem River is the weapon that was used in Holder's killing.

The suspect charged in the murder, 30-year-old Tyrone Howard, is due to appear in court on Tuesday, the same day mourners will gather at a church viewing in the city's borough of Queens to pay respects to Holder.

Holder's funeral is expected to draw thousands of police officers. Afterwards, his body will be flown to his native Guyana for burial.

Sharpton has often led protests against police brutality, including last year after the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer put him in a chokehold.

He is expected to speak about gun violence and the need for unity between police and the communities they patrol, Sharpton's spokesman said.

Last week, city officials expressed concern that Howard, who had a history of prior arrests and convictions for drug dealing, had been allowed to remain on the streets through a drug diversion program that offered treatment as an alternative to incarceration.

On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed changes to state law that he said would help keep dangerous criminals behind bars.

