A Police officer stands in the rain near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York ahead of the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in the Queens borough of New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A makeshift memorial is pictured near the scene where the shooting of officer Randolph Holder occurred in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New York State Police officers march in the rain near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York ahead of the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in the Queens borough of New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man stands with a sign near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York ahead of the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in the Queens borough of New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police officers stand in the rain near the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in the Queens borough of New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Police officers stand at attention as the casket is carried into e Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during the funeral service for slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder in the Queens borough of New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Police Department Commisioner Commissioner William J. Bratton presents the new detective shield of slain New York City police (NYPD) Randolph Holder, who was posthumously promoted, to Holder's father during the funeral service in New York October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Altaffer/Pool

Randolph Holder's fiancee Maryiane Muhammad (C) speaks inside the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York during the funeral service for the slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer in the Queens borough of New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Altaffer/Pool

The casket of slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder passes a painting of Holder, as it is carried from the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York following his funeral service in the Queens borough of New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The casket of slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder is carried from the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York following his funeral service in the Queens borough of New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The casket of slain New York City Police (NYPD) officer Randolph Holder is carried by a hearse following his funeral service at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York in the Queens borough of New York City, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Thousands of police officers in dress blue uniforms gathered in the rain outside a Queens church on Wednesday for the funeral of slain New York Patrolman Randolph Holder, who was remembered as a principled man drawn to law enforcement work despite its dangers.

The service for 33-year-old Holder, held at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral, was the fourth funeral for a slain New York City officer in the past 12 months. Holder was fatally shot in the head while pursuing a robbery suspect last week in the city's East Harlem neighborhood.

"All of New York City is in pain," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the service, which drew law enforcement officers from around the nation. "The city lost a remarkable man."

Police Commissioner Bill Bratton, who became emotional while speaking about the slain officer, posthumously promoted him to the rank of detective during the service.

Holder, who came to the United States 12 years ago from his native Guiana, was drawn to policing because he wanted to keep people safe, Bratton said.

"When you're willing to risk everything, sometimes it will cost you everything," Bratton said. "This job was certainly his calling."

Holder's family and Guyanese community leaders who spoke at the service said he was as a selfless man who enjoyed making people laugh, playing soccer and DJing at family parties.

Thousands of officers packed the streets around the church and waited for hours in the pouring rain to see the arrival and departure of Holder's body.

Bagpipes played, drummers sounded a solemn beat and a sea of blue-capped officers saluted Holder's body as it was carried into the church in a gold casket.

"It's an honor just to be invited, just to come down and share the moment with my colleagues," said Sergeant Paul Jennings, 42.

Tyrone Howard, the 30-year-old suspect in the murder, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, according to prosecutors. He is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 24 on charges of murder and robbery.

His defense lawyer said Howard has denied the allegations.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a prominent civil rights leader and critic of police treatment of minorities, on Tuesday canceled plans to eulogize Holder, saying he was concerned that his presence would prove to be more divisive than unifying.

Holder was a third-generation police officer. His grandfather and father served as officers in Guyana. Holder's body will be flown to Guyana for burial after Wednesday's service.

News that Howard had avoided prison for selling crack cocaine by participating in a drug diversion program drew sharp criticism last week from city officials. De Blasio on Friday proposed changes to state law that he said would ensure dangerous criminals remain behind bars.

Advocates for the diversion program, which offers treatment as an alternative to incarceration for drug addicts, have warned against making major policy changes based on one incident.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Barber; Writing by Laila Kearney; Editing by Toni Reinhold, Eric Beech and Lisa Shumaker)