NEW YORK Several entrances and exits at the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City were briefly closed on Wednesday due to police activities, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a message on Twitter.

The temporary closure of some areas around the terminal came as a rush of commuters headed home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Due to police activities at 8th Ave, the entrances/exits at 8th Ave, 40 & 41 St are closed," the Port Authority tweet said. Television station CBS New York, citing unnamed officials, reported the area around the terminal was evacuated due to a suspicious package.

But officials with the Port Authority Bus Terminal said in a follow-up message on Twitter that the alert had been canceled and "police activities are no longer in effect."

All entrances and exits were re-opened, although authorities warned of possible transit delays.

The inside of the terminal was bustling with people during the alert.

