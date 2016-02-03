David Sweat appears in court for his arraignment at Clinton County court, in Plattsburgh, New York August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

NEW YORK A convicted killer whose daring escape last year from an upstate New York prison triggered a massive three-week manhunt received a maximum sentence on Wednesday, after apologizing in court for his actions.

David Sweat pleaded guilty to two counts of escape and one of promoting prison contraband in November, five months after he was shot and captured about two miles from the Canadian border.

Sweat and fellow inmate Richard Matt broke out of the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, on June 6, using hacksaw blades hidden in frozen hamburger meat as part of an elaborate escape plan.

A federal agent shot and killed Matt on June 26, two days before a state trooper shot Sweat twice. The escape prompted hundreds of law enforcement officers to spend weeks searching the heavily wooded region near the prison.

Sweat's new sentence of seven to 14 years is largely a formality, since he is already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for killing a law enforcement officer after a robbery.

Before the sentence was imposed, Sweat told Clinton Supreme Court Justice Patrick McGill he was sorry to have caused fear among residents in the community.

"That was never my intent," said Sweat, who sported a goatee, shaved head and glasses. "I deeply apologize for that, Your Honor."

But McGill said the escape had put hundreds of people in harm's way while requiring authorities to expend enormous resources to recapture him.

McGill also ordered Sweat to pay nearly $80,000 in restitution. Prosecutors have said that ensures Sweat cannot profit if he ever sells his story.

Sweat is currently serving a six-year stint in solitary confinement, his lawyer said in court.

At a press conference following the sentencing, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said Sweat attempted to withdraw his guilty plea during a meeting inside the judge's chambers.

Sweat believed he might have a defense at trial based on improper treatment at the prison, which he said helped convince him to escape, according to Wylie.

McGill denied his request, however. Sweat's defense lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Prosecutors have also accused two prison workers of helping the inmates escape. Joyce Mitchell, who worked in the prison's tailor shop, was sentenced to 2-1/3 to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to supplying the men with tools.

Correction officer Gene Palmer has pleaded not guilty to several charges.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by James Dalgleish)