NEW YORK New York state has agreed to end its "overreliance" on solitary confinement as a means to discipline inmates in its prison system, the New York Civil Liberties Union said on Wednesday.

The reforms, which will initially apply to more than 1,100 inmates in solitary confinement, was part of a settlement of a lawsuit brought against the state by the civil rights organization.

