Police stand guard outside a Home Depot store following a shooting in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood of New York, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police stand guard outside a Home Depot store following a shooting in the Manhattan borough of New York January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hug outside a Home Depot store following a shooting in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood of New York, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK Two people were killed after a shooting in a Home Depot store in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Sunday afternoon in what appears to be a murder-suicide, two New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesmen said.

One male individual, who preliminary NYPD investigations suggest was the shooter, was declared dead at the scene, Detective James Duffy said. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. EST, and police recovered a gun on the scene close to the body of the first victim.

The second individual, also male, was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan in critical condition, where he later died, NYPD Sergeant Lee Jones said.

Both men were Home Depot employees, according to local media. The store is one of two Home Depot locations in Manhattan.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chris Reese)