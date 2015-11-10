REUTERS/New York Police Dept/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

NEW YORK Police on Tuesday identified a 27-year-old man as a person of interest in a shooting near New York City's Penn Station transportation hub that killed one man and wounded two others.

A day after the shooting in a stairwell leading to a subway station at West 35th Street and 8th Avenue, police released a photograph of Vincent Arcona, who they said was wanted for questioning in the incident. Arcona was described as white with blue eyes, 6 feet tall and weighing 300 pounds.

Police did not say why Arcona had been named as a person of interest.

The incident began at about 6 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on Monday in a McDonald's restaurant near Penn Station, where a shooting suspect spoke to the victims, who were drinking coffee together, police said. When the victims left and headed into the subway station, the suspect followed them, police said.

Investigators did not know what prompted the gunfire that killed one man, identified only as aged 43, and seriously wounded the others, aged 45 and 48.

No further details were immediately available, police said.

Penn Station is a major railway hub, serving both the Amtrak national passenger rail service and commuter lines linking New York to New Jersey and its eastern suburbs.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Frances Kerry)