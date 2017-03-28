For some Californians, it's bring your dog to work day every day
(In this June 7 story, corrects to "spent" instead of "spend" in paragraph 10.)
NEW YORK Seven young contestants from around the United States put their best and smelliest shoe forward at the 42nd National Rotten Sneaker Contest in New York City on Tuesday.
Twelve-year-old Connor Slocombe claimed the first place title for having the worst-smelling sneaker after three prior attempts to win the contest in years past.
The four judges of the contest, which was held at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Times Square, all cringed at the smell of Slocombe's beat-up shoe.
George Aldrich, a chemical specialist at NASA, said Slocombe managed to create all the smells he sniffs for in a shoe.
"One is the very putrid and then the pungent that kind of gets up your nose and makes your eyes water," Aldrich said. "And then the heave part, which is just an involuntary reaction. He had all three of them."
Techniques for developing the putrid odors included never wearing socks and walking through mud, according to the contestants, some of whom traveled from Alaska, Colorado, Illinois and New Mexico to participate in the event.
"Well my aunt owns a farm and sometimes I help out, so when I see animal poop I'll step in it to get in the shoes to get dirty," Slocombe said proudly. "And then when we go fishing I'll step in fish guts."
Slocombe walked away with $2,500 and Broadway show tickets. He will also be inducted into the Odor Eaters Hall of Fumes.
A Vermont sporting goods store owner started the competition in 1974 as a way to promote a new line of sneakers. Foot care company Odor-Eaters became the official sponsor of the contest in 1988.
(Reporting by Alicia Powell in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(In this June 7 story, corrects to "spent" instead of "spend" in paragraph 10.)
WASHINGTON A kiss from a colorful reef fish called a tubelip wrasse is no one's idea of romance, being so full of slime and suction, but it is perfectly suited for eating a hazardous diet using one of the animal kingdom's most unique feeding strategies.
LONDON A giant scaffold bearing the image of British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared on the cliffs of Dover on Monday, complete with a Union Flag skirt and a rude hand gesture indicating to the rest of Europe that it should go away.