A 22-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in New York City on Friday and another woman has been arrested in connection with the crime, and at some point during the attack, one of the woman gave birth to a baby, police and media said.

Investigators were still trying to work out what happened during the assault in the Bronx, in which one woman was found with multiple stab wounds to her torso, the New York City police said.

The victim appeared to have been pregnant and the baby might have been cut from her stomach, the New York Times reported, citing comments made by New York City councilman Andy King.

When police arrived at the home in the Bronx, another woman was clutching a newborn and claiming the child belonged to her and that she had given birth during the dispute, King told the Times and other local media.

The baby was unhurt and being cared for at a Bronx-area hospital.

It was still unclear who gave birth to the child or if the victim was the mother.

"That’s what is being said early on, that it could be baby snatching,” King said, according to the Times.

Police said further details would be released after the Medical Examiner performs an autopsy on the victim.

A 22-year-old female suspect was in police custody and charges were pending, police said.

The identities of the two women have not been released.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere)