Kevin Darden, 34, is seen in this New York City Police Department handout photo dated November 18, 2014. REUTERS/NYPD/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK A suspect charged with murder for allegedly pushing a man to his death in front of a New York subway train was arraigned on Wednesday and ordered returned to custody.

Kevin Darden, 34, was arrested late on Tuesday in the Bronx borough and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Wai Kuen Kwok, 61, the New York Police Department said.

Officers found the victim dead on the tracks with severe body trauma at a Bronx subway station. The initial investigation showed he was pushed in front of an incoming train on Sunday morning, police said. His death sparked a manhunt in the city.

Presiding Judge Laurence Busching ordered Darden returned to custody during his arraignment at the Bronx County Criminal Court.

He adjourned Darden's case until Monday, when Darden will enter a plea, a spokeswoman for the Bronx County district attorney said.

Darden was also wanted in connection with a Nov. 6 incident in a Manhattan subway station, where a 51-year-old man was shoved to the ground, injuring his hand and back, police said.

A call to Darden's attorney, Ed McGowan, of the non-profit Bronx Defenders, went unanswered.

