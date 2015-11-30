The states of New York and New Jersey are on the hook for half of a $20 billion transportation infrastructure project that is set to strain their finances despite the federal government's pledge to cover the rest of the bill.

The following is a summary of some the fiscal challenges the two states face.

NEW JERSEY

The state, with an annual budget of $35 billion and the second lowest credit rating among U.S. states, faces several financial burdens:

* Its public pension system has an $83 billion future funding shortfall and is funded at just 44 percent, by some accounting measures. Governor Chris Christie has reduced contributions into the system because the state has not had enough money to make full payments.

* The state has yet to pass a proposed hike of its 14.5 cents per gallon gas tax to replenish its nearly insolvent transportation fund. That tax has not risen since the late 1980s.

* New Jersey is already the fourth most leveraged state in the nation, which makes issuing new debt less attractive. Moody's Investor Service said the state had nearly $4,000 of debt per capita when it downgraded the state to A2 in April. The rating cut means New Jersey has to pay more to borrow than in the past.

NEW YORK

New York, with its annual $142 billion state budget, is in a stronger fiscal position but has competing infrastructure demands:

* Its $4 billion Tappan Zee Bridge replacement, already under way, has $2.35 billion of costs covered and could borrow to finish it, a spokeswoman for the New York State Thruway Authority said.

*The state also recently agreed to pay $8 billion to help close a gap in a five-year capital plan for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which runs New York City's public transport.

* Earlier this year, the MTA received a nearly $1 billion Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing loan, the largest ever from the federal program. Such loans can take years to get and come with strings attached, Moody's senior analyst Baye Larsen said.

* New York authorities got some $5 billion from settlements with banks in 2014, the biggest of which came from a $9 billion fine for BNP Paribas. The state also received $1.45 billion from a fine levied against Commerzbank this year.

(Reporting by Edward Krudy and Hilary Russ; editing by Daniel Bases and Tomasz Janowski)