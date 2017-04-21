Bob Dylan accused of borrowing some of Nobel lecture from study guide
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
NEW YORK Hollywood actresses Blake Lively and Jessica Chastain were among the six women honored on Friday for their philanthropic efforts with organizations helping women and children.
They joined singer-actress Audra McDonald, television personality Gayle King, Viacom media executive Shari Redstone and Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the board of the Clinton Foundation, at Variety's Power of Women lunch recognizing their charitable work.
Chastain backs women's healthcare organization Planned Parenthood, which she credits for giving her "the career that I have today."
"I'm the first person in my family ... not to have a baby when I was a teenager, first person to go to college and have a college education and to be able to have the choice in family planning," she told Reuters.
Lively, who was recognized for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition to stop the spread of child pornography, said she felt "shy" about being at the star-studded luncheon.
"Just because of the company I'm in, and you never feel like you deserve to be there, you know?" she said.
(Reporting by Alicia Powell for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken)
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
MELBOURNE Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a global magazine publisher after the Victorian Supreme Court found a series of articles alleging she was a serial liar had damaged her career, local media reported on Thursday.
LONDON A documentary opening in British cinemas this week examines the challenges faced by Holocaust survivors in rebuilding their lives after enduring the horrors of World War Two and the Nazi concentration camps.