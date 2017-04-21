Actress Jessica Chastain arrives for Variety's Power of Women luncheon in New York City, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shari Redstone arrives for Variety's Power of Women luncheon in New York City, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jennifer Konner (L) and Lena Dunham arrive together for Variety's Power of Women luncheon in New York City, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress Salma Hayek arrives for Variety's Power of Women luncheon in New York City, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress Danielle Brooks arrives for Variety's Power of Women luncheon in New York City, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Chelsea Clinton arrives for Variety's Power of Women luncheon in New York City, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Hollywood actresses Blake Lively and Jessica Chastain were among the six women honored on Friday for their philanthropic efforts with organizations helping women and children.

They joined singer-actress Audra McDonald, television personality Gayle King, Viacom media executive Shari Redstone and Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the board of the Clinton Foundation, at Variety's Power of Women lunch recognizing their charitable work.

Chastain backs women's healthcare organization Planned Parenthood, which she credits for giving her "the career that I have today."

"I'm the first person in my family ... not to have a baby when I was a teenager, first person to go to college and have a college education and to be able to have the choice in family planning," she told Reuters.

Lively, who was recognized for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition to stop the spread of child pornography, said she felt "shy" about being at the star-studded luncheon.

"Just because of the company I'm in, and you never feel like you deserve to be there, you know?" she said.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken)