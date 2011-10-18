New China Life, the country's third-biggest life insurer, aims to seek regulatory approvals for its potential $4 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai next week, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

New China Life, in which Swiss insurer Zurich Financial ZURN.VX holds a stake, will join other companies including Shaanxi Coal Industry and China Communications Construction (1800.HK) planning to brave a sluggish market to raise billions of dollars in Shanghai listings later this year.

New China Life's draft prospectus for the Shanghai listing may be released as early as Friday and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) may review its IPO application next week, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified regulatory source.

However, IFR said that whether the Shanghai listing hearings would happen next week depended on whether the CSRC would want the issuance to come amid difficult market conditions, further pressuring the broader market.

The regulator halted approvals for new listings during the global financial crisis in 2008, concerned that a heavy supply of new shares would further undercut already weak share prices.

New China Life had lined up a number of cornerstone investors for the deal and was planning to start premarketing the deal once regulatory approvals were granted, IFR reported earlier this month.

