Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results, benefiting mainly from a lower tax rate and strength in emerging markets, and forecast higher sales and profit this year.

The maker of Sharpie markers and Rubbermaid storage containers, whose shares rose nearly 6 percent, has relied on fast-growing markets such as Latin America and Asia Pacific to offset weak demand in Europe and Canada. It is also benefiting from a string of recent restructuring efforts.

Newell, which named former Unilever (ULVR.L) executive Michael Polk as its chief executive officer in June, has reduced the number of operating groups to two from three, with one for consumers and the other for the professional market.

It has cut the number of global business units to nine from 13 and consolidated its manufacturing plants and distribution centers, all as part of an initiative called "Project Renewal."

"There are early signs that new CEO Polk's strategy is having a positive impact," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Connie Maneaty, who has an "outperform" rating on the stock.

For the year, Newell expects core sales, which exclude the impact of currency exchange rates, to rise 2 percent to 3 percent. It forecast earnings of $1.63 to $1.69 a share excluding one-time items, while analysts on average were expecting $1.68.

JPMorgan analyst John Faucher, who has an "overweight" rating on the stock, called Newell's outlook "achievable." He had been expecting core sales growth of 2 percent and earnings of $1.65 a share this year.

"We believe that the restructuring savings that Newell will generate from 'Project Renewal' and the European transformation plan will provide plenty of earnings flexibility in 2012," Faucher said earlier this week.

Newell, which sells to companies ranging from mass merchant Target (TGT.N) to office supply chain Staples (SPLS.O), has said it expects to use the savings from its restructuring efforts to invest in its high-growth businesses and markets.

While Faucher expects the company to invest back into the business in 2012, he thinks the macro environment will dictate the timing and the amount of spending.

Newell shares were up 5.8 percent at $18.44 in early trading on Friday.

LOWER TAX RATE HELPS

In the fourth quarter, Newell's net income rose to $80.4 million, or 27 cents a share, from $75.7 million, or 25 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, it earned 40 cents a share, beating the analysts' average estimate of 38 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Some analysts were disappointed that the lower-than-expected tax rate had a big role in boosting profits in the quarter.

According to Oppenheimer analyst Joseph Altobello, Newell gained 5 cents a share from a lower-than-expected tax rate in the period. He has a "perform" rating on the stock.

Newell enjoyed a tax rate of 23 percent. While that was above last year's 20.8 percent, it was below the 31 percent that Maneaty estimated.

Newell, whose other products include Graco strollers, Calphalon cookware and Paper Mate pens, has also benefited from an overhaul of its European business.

Net sales rose 3.7 percent to $1.50 billion, while analysts expected $1.49 billion.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace)