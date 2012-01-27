Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Friday, benefiting from strong demand in emerging markets and market share gains in North America.

The maker of Sharpie markers and Rubbermaid storage containers said its fourth-quarter net income had risen to $80.4 million, or 27 cents a share, from $75.7 million, or 25 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 40 cents a share, beating the analysts' average estimate of 38 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 3.7 percent to $1.50 billion, while analysts expected $1.49 billion.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)