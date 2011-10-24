Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SYDNEY India's No.3 steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) is considering a bid for Australian coal miner New Hope Corp (NHC.AX) according to media reports, in a deal which is likely to be worth more than $5 billion.
Queensland-based thermal coal producer New Hope put itself up for auction earlier this month after receiving several bid approaches but did not name any interested parties.
Bloomberg reported that JSW was studying the assets and would look at ways to raise money to fund the deal either on its own or through a venture, citing two unidentified people.
New Hope, which has a market capitalization of A$4.9 billion ($5.1 billion), and JSW were not immediately available for comment.
A takeover of New Hope, which has its own port, would be the latest in a string of deals in Australia's coal sector, reflecting demand to feed Asia's strong growth.
U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy BTU.N and its bid partner ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) on Monday won majority interest in another Australian firm, Macarthur Coal MCC.AX, with their A$4.9 billion ($5 billion) bid.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.