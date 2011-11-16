NEWARK, New Jersey A former federal prosecutor defending himself against murder charges before an anonymous jury used his closing argument on Tuesday to blast the government's key witness as a liar.

Paul Bergrin, 55, is representing himself against charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Kemo Deshawn McCray, who was gunned down on a Newark street in March 2004.

Prosecutors said McCray was a confidential witness against Bergrin's client, William Baskerville, who was a manager in a massive illegal drug operation.

The prosecution's star witness was Anthony Young, who claimed to have shot McCray. He told the FBI that Bergrin told gang members that the only way to save Baskerville was to kill McCray.

"No Kemo, no case," Bergrin said, according to the prosecution case presented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Minish.

In his closing argument, Bergrin called McCray a career felon on a mission to save himself, even if it meant claiming to be the shooter. He pointed out that McCray faced a stiff prison sentence and depended on the government for leniency so offered the kind of testimony prosecutors wanted.

"I under no circumstances ever intended, ever wanted, ever told, ever warned, ever advised, ever informed anyone to ever harm a hair on the head of Kemo McCray," Bergrin said.

Bergrin argued instead that a jailhouse informant testified that Baskerville told him McCray was killed as payback, not because he was a witness.

In an unusual move typically reserved for trials of gang members and mobsters, a nameless jury is hearing the case against Bergrin, a one-time prosecutor who became a prominent defense attorney.

During pretrial proceedings, prosecutors argued that safety and privacy concerns demanded that potential jurors remain anonymous. U.S. District Judge William Martini agreed to withhold the names of the jurors and their employers, although he did not say how long the information would remainconfidential.

Bergrin, who is representing himself with assistance from a court-appointed attorney, was also severely restricted in his physical movements around the courtroom.

He was ordered to remain within a zone that measures just a few square feet and keeps him away from the jury and the witness box. If he steps outside the proscribed zone, the judge has warned, he will be ordered to wear an electric shock ankle bracelet that will enforce those restrictions.

The case was expected to go to the jury as early as Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jennifer Golson; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Cynthia Johnston)