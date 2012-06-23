Newark Mayor Cory Booker speaks to the media outside a burned house in Newark, New Jersey, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Cory Booker, who was hailed as a hero after rescuing a woman from a burning home in April, was among a group of people who came to the aid of a pedestrian hit by a car on Friday.

City officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday but Booker described the accident in Newark via Twitter.

"God bless my residents. Pulled up on pedestrian/vehicle accident. We got man stabilized & into ambulance. He'll be OK. Thanx 2 all who helped," the mayor tweeted.

He said the man had run into traffic and the driver stayed on the scene to help.

A detective with the Essex County Prosecutor's office, Michael Davidson, was the first to give aid, the Star-Ledger newspaper said. Davidson saw the man face-down on the ground bleeding from the mouth and nose, called 911 and began wiping away the blood, the newspaper said.

Booker arrived a few moments later and he and others helped tend to the injured man until the ambulance arrived.

The Democratic mayor was hailed as a hero in April after running into his neighbor's burning home and carrying a woman out to safety.

He and Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie teamed up in May to make a spoof video in which Booker repeatedly averted disaster and bested Christie with acts of valor. The film was showed at a New Jersey Press Association gathering and went viral on the Internet.

(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Greg McCune)