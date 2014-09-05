Fitch Ratings cut its credit rating on New Jersey one notch to 'A' on Friday because of the state's budget gaps and a broken promise to make a full contribution into its public pension system.

It was the latest warning from a Wall Street credit rating agency about the state's continuing financial problems due to New Jersey's slow economic recovery from the recession, large liabilities, and incorrect assumptions for several years that it would bring in more tax revenue.

The outlook remains negative. The action affects $2.16 billion of general obligation bonds and about $33.5 billion of other outstanding GO-linked debt.

Fitch's action also pressures upcoming bond sales, including a plan by junk-rated Atlantic City to borrow up to $140 million later this year to pay off property tax appeals by struggling casinos.

On its own, Atlantic City would have to pay exorbitant yields to borrow because of its non-investment grade rating. So through the state's Qualified Bond Act, the city will pledge about $8 million of a state grant to repay bondholders over time and get a higher credit rating - and, it expects, lower interest rates - on the sale.

But Fitch's action also lowered the rating on the qualified bond program to 'A-.'

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a potential 2016 Republican presidential contender, had worked with Democratic legislative leaders on 2011 pension reforms. Those changes mandated annual increases in the state's pension contribution to make up for years of skimping and to plug billions in future unfunded liabilities.

But in May, citing financial constraints from an unexpected revenue shortfall, Christie slashed two years of pension contributions by about $2.5 billion altogether, prompting lawsuits by organized labor.

That is the kind of one-time budget gimmick that has landed Christie and past New Jersey governors in trouble with rating agencies. All three major agencies downgraded the state into single-A territory this year.

Fitch's action reflects the need for further pension reform that Christie "has emphasized daily since his budget message" in February, said Christopher Santarelli, a spokesman for the state treasurer's office.

"Without raising taxes on an already overburdened populace, Governor Christie has already contributed more to the pension system than any previous Governor," he said in a statement.

Christie has not laid out any specific proposals yet, and Democratic leaders rejected the idea of additional changes to public employee retirement benefits.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York)