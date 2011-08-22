NEW YORK New Jersey will award nearly $15 million in transportation and infrastructure grants for local projects, Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno said on Monday.

The state is awarding 95 grants to New Jersey municipalities, counties and general aviation airports for infrastructure improvement and safety projects.

"By investing in our infrastructure and ensuring the health of our transportation assets, we will support New Jersey's continued economic growth, encourage additional business attraction and create more jobs in cities and towns across the Garden State," she said in a statement.

(Reporting by Edith Honan)