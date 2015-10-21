ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Albuquerque police arrested a person of interest on Wednesday in the road rage killing of a 4-year-old girl a day earlier in New Mexico's biggest city.

The child died after she was shot in the head when the suspect confronted her father on the westbound Interstate-40 on Tuesday afternoon, police and local media reports said.

"A person of interest from yesterday's road rage homicide just taken into custody," the Albuquerque Police Department said on Twitter. "Waiting on warrants ... We still need tips that could lead to further info in this case."

The arrest follows the publication earlier on Wednesday of a description of the gunman.

Homicide detectives had said they were hunting the driver of a late model maroon or dark red Toyota four-door sedan, possibly a Corolla or Camry, with a spoiler, tinted windows and a gray UNM plate with a "Lobo" logo.

"The person who engaged the girl's father in a road rage incident and then fired shots is a white male with a dark complexion, possibly Hispanic," a police statement said.

He is in his mid-20s to early-30s with short dark hair, a thin goatee, and of average build. "He was wearing a black shirt with gold or yellow writing on it," the police department said.

The young victim, Lilly Garcia, had been with her parents in their red four-door Dodge truck. She died after being rushed to a local hospital.

A Gofundme site set up by a relative to help pay for the girl's funeral includes a message apparently posted by Garcia's mother, Veronica, urging anyone with information about the shooter to get in touch with police.

"I need to catch the individual who took my baby from me, her Dad and her brother. I beg you, please please please share," the message read.

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry offered a $10,000 reward for a tip leading to the gunman's arrest and conviction, and said the girl's "senseless murder" had broken hearts.

"The Garcia family is in the thoughts and prayers of our community and our nation," Berry said in a statement. "Make no mistake; this act of violence will not go unanswered."

(Reporting by Joseph Kolb; Additional reporting and writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)