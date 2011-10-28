Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N), the world's second-largest gold producer, beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings estimates, benefiting from a 39 percent jump in its average selling price for the precious metal.

The company also said it was sticking to its full-year 2011 production and cost targets, although lower output in Nevada and higher costs at its Boddington mine in Australia could affect results.

Net earnings fell to $493 million, or $1.00 per share, from $537 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier, said the Denver-based company, which also operates mines in South America, Africa, and Indonesia.

Excluding a noncash impairment of marketable securities and other special items, the profit was $1.29 per share -- up from $1.08 a year earlier.

On that basis, it exceeded the analysts' average estimate of $1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Newmont said revenue rose 6 percent to $2.7 billion, with its average realized price for gold in the quarter increasing 39 percent to $1,695 per ounce.

During the third quarter, spot gold hit a record high of $1,920.30 an ounce on September 6. It fell after that to end the quarter at $1,623.

Newmont said it produced 1.3 million ounces of gold in the third quarter, down 7 percent from a year earlier. Copper production fell 30 percent to 58 million pounds.

The company said it still expected to produce 5.1 million to 5.3 million ounces of gold this year at an average cost of between $560 and $590 per ounce.

But gold production could come in at the bottom of that range because of potentially lower grades at the Gold Quarry and Exodus mines in Nevada.

Also, Newmont said potentially higher operating expenses at Boddington could bring average costs for the year near the top of the forecast.

Newmont is maintaining its 2011 outlook for 190 million to 220 million pounds of copper at costs of between $1.25 and $1.50 per pound.

(Reporting by Steve James; editing by Lisa von Ahn)