Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Newmont Mining Corp Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Thursday he was open to resuming discussions about a potential merger with Barrick Gold Corp but had not heard from the company since April.
Merger talks between the No.1 and No.3 global gold miners descended into acrimony in April, with Barrick and Newmont publicly accusing each other of scuppering a deal favored by many investors.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
AMSTERDAM U.S. paint maker PPG Industries said on Wednesday that its takeover bid for Akzo Nobel would benefit shareholders and staff after its Dutch rival rejected its 22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion) offer as too low and too risky.
BEIJING China's Sinopec will pay almost $1 billion for a 75 percent stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets and its subsidiary in Botswana to secure its first major refinery in Africa, the companies announced on Wednesday.