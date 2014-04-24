Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N), which sources have said is in talks with Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) on a merger, reported a steep drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as a result of lower gold and copper prices
Newmont, the world's second-biggest gold producer after Barrick, said net income from continuing operations fell to $117 million, or 23 cents per basic share, in the quarter, from $314 million, or 63 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.