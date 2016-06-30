LONDON The boss of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O) said the timing of the U.S. group's offer for talkSPORT-owner Wireless WLG.L after the post-Brexit drop in the pound was "auspicious", although the companies had been in talks for some time.

"Clearly it's a deal that's been in the works for a while, but it's quite fair to say that the decline in the pound is auspicious in the circumstances," Thomson told Reuters after the announcement of the 220 million-pound ($295 million) deal that brings together the publisher of The Sun and The Times newspapers with the sports radio broadcaster.

Murdoch said on Tuesday the falling pound made Britain more competitive, Sky News and Times journalist Ed Conway tweeted.

The value of the pound hit a 31-year low against the dollar on Monday after Britons voted to leave the European Union a week ago.

