British police arrested a new suspect on Friday in their investigation into the phone-hacking scandal at the now-defunct News of the World tabloid, part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp media empire.

Here are details of the 15 arrests so far:

* Detectives arrest an unnamed 30-year-old man on September 2 on suspicion of conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

* Former News of the World feature writer Dan Evans, 35, was arrested on August 19 on suspicion of conspiring to intercept voicemails. Evans, who the paper suspended in 2010, was bailed until October.

* Police arrested James Desborough, a former Hollywood reporter at the tabloid, on suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications, a source with knowledge of the situation said. Desborough, held on August 18, joined the Sunday tabloid in 2005 as a showbusiness and news reporter and became the Los Angeles-based U.S. editor in 2009.

* Greg Miskiw, 61, who ran News of the World's news desk for many years, was arrested on "suspicion of unlawful interception of communications" and conspiring to commit the same offence, after he arrived by appointment at a London police station on August 10.

* A man arrested on August 2 is suspected of corruption and conspiring to intercept communications. He was detained after arriving by appointment at a north London police station. Sky News, part-owned by News Corp, named him as Stuart Kuttner, an ex-managing editor of the News of the World.

* Rebekah Brooks resigned as chief executive of New International on July 15 and was arrested two days later on suspicion of corruption and intercepting communications. She was released on bail after 12 hours in police custody. Brooks had provoked widespread anger over the phone-hacking scandal. She rose quickly in the male-dominated world of British tabloid journalism, becoming editor of News of the World in 2000 and the Sun's first female editor in 2003. In 2009, she was promoted to become chief executive of News International, News Corp's British arm, reporting to Murdoch's son James.

* Neil Wallis, 60, deputy editor of News of the World when Andy Coulson was editor, was arrested on July 14 on suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications. Wallis, who was a deputy editor of the Sun and editor of the People, became executive editor of the News of the World in 2007.

* Andy Coulson, 43, editor of News of the World from 2003 to 2007, then Prime Minister David Cameron's communications chief until his recent resignation, was arrested on July 8 on suspicion of corruption and trying to intercept communications.

* Clive Goodman, 53, former News of the World royal editor, was arrested at his home on July 8 because of allegations he bribed police for stories. Goodman had been jailed for four months in 2007 for writing stories that used information gleaned from phone hacking by private detective Glen Mulcaire.

* An unidentified 63-year-old man, described as a private detective in the media, was arrested in Surrey on July 8 on suspicion of corruption.

* Laura Elston, a 34-year-old reporter for the British Press Association news agency, was arrested on June 27 on suspicion of unlawfully intercepting voicemail messages. She was the first person not to have worked for News of the World to be arrested. Police later said that Elston would face no further action and had been dropped from the inquiry.

* A 39-year-old woman, who the BBC and national newspapers said they believed to be Terenia Taras, was arrested at her home in Yorkshire on June 23 on suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications. Media said Taras was a freelance journalist who contributed to the News of the World until 2006 and was the ex-girlfriend of Miskiw.

* James Weatherup, 55, a senior News of the World reporter, was arrested on April 14 on suspicion of conspiracy to unlawfully intercept communications and the unlawful interception of mobile phones. Weatherup was News of the World news editor between 2004 and 2006, when Coulson was editor.

* Neville Thurlbeck, 50, News of the World's chief reporter, and Ian Edmondson, 42, a former senior editor at the paper, were arrested on April 5 on suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications and unlawful interception of voicemail messages.

