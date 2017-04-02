Nokia targets gains from web giants with fastest routers
SAN FRANCISCO Nokia launched the world's fastest network chips on Wednesday, breaking into the Juniper and Cisco dominated core router market and giving its existing network business a boost.
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
"The push alert system for our mobile app was compromised this evening. Please accept our apologies," the newspaper said on Twitter several hours after the alerts went out.
The tabloid newspaper did not provide details of the alerts from its app, but screen grabs posted online by Twitter users included an alert reading "Heil President Donald Trump!" among a series that ran on Saturday, which was April Fool's Day.
Other posts were more cryptic, vague or seemingly religious in nature, with the final one reading "with Lucid Love, Selah," according to media reports and screen shots posted on Twitter.
The Post is owned by News Corp.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAN FRANCISCO Nokia launched the world's fastest network chips on Wednesday, breaking into the Juniper and Cisco dominated core router market and giving its existing network business a boost.
BRUSSELS Roaming charges for using mobile phones when traveling within the European Union disappear on Thursday, capping a decade-long battle by Brussels to show increasingly skeptical Europeans it can make their lives better.
LONDON Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.