'I need to be safe' - Crossing into Canada from the U.S.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
NEW YORK - Sixteen days ahead of New Year's Eve a giant number 16 was transported to Times Square in preparation for celebrations to ring in 2016.
The huge numeral was lit up and tourists posed in front of the it before it will be hoisted to the top of 1 Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebrations on Dec. 31st.
Organizers of the event said if the unusual warm weather continues, this year could be one of the biggest celebrations ever.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Got $1.5 million to spare? If so, tiny Reduction, a one-time company town built to house workers at a long-vanished garbage-processing plant in western Pennsylvania, could be yours for the asking.