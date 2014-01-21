Jan 21 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo laid out
details on Tuesday of his plan for nearly $8 billion of property
tax freezes and corporate tax cuts over the next five years.
In presenting his $137 billion proposed budget for fiscal
2015 to lawmakers, Cuomo, a Democrat up for re-election this
year, kept most spending relatively flat. Limiting state
spending would lead to a projected $2.2 billion surplus within
three years to help pay for tax programs and universal day-long
pre-kindergarten.
Spending increases should be capped at about 2 percent and
tied to personal income growth, Cuomo said.
"Staying within personal income means raising the state
budget at the same rate the people of the state were earning,"
Cuomo said during his budget address.
Last week, the Citizens Budget Commission, a nonpartisan
watchdog group, said that limiting spending would lead to
reductions in state services on a scale that would be
"challenging."
Spending on Medicaid and school aid, the two biggest items
in the budget, must each increase a certain amount by law every
year. Next year each is expected to grow by at least 4 percent,
leaving the rest of the programs in the state to bear the brunt
of cuts, the CBC said.
When school aid and Medicaid are stripped out, spending on
most other programs would increase by only 0.2 percent annually
in order for Cuomo to meet his target of 2 percent growth in
spending overall.
Moody's Investors Service warned on Tuesday that the rest of
the state outside of New York City, particularly farther north,
is showing lackluster economic growth.
Total fourth-quarter sales tax growth for counties in the
rest of the state was only 1.4 percent from a year earlier.
Moody's rates New York Aa2 with a positive outlook.
TAX CUTS FOR FAMILIES, BUSINESSES
Cuomo proposed a property tax freeze for homeowners, but
tied it to the ability of local governments to save 1 percent
each year for three years, by sharing services and consolidating
operations.
"We have too many levels of government, period," Cuomo said.
Erie County, for instance, has more than 1,000 local
governmental units, including drainage, lighting, sewer, fire
and park districts, as well as cities and towns. The county's
total property tax levy is $1.6 billion.
His tax relief proposals for homeowners, renters and
families would total $5.7 billion over five years.
Cuomo's proposed business tax incentives would cost $2
billion over five years altogether. One component of that plan
would slice the top-tier corporate income tax rate to 6.5
percent from 7.1 percent. That move alone would cut projected
state revenue by about $900 million over the next three years,
budget director Robert Megna said.
The governor's proposal for universal full-day
pre-kindergarten would cost about $1.5 billion over the next
five years. It would make New York the fourth state in the U.S.
to implement such a program.
The plan proposed for New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio
would hike taxes on those making more than $500,000 to pay for
pre-kindergarten.
De Blasio's tax plan, which would have to be approved by
state lawmakers, would begin providing funding for the program
immediately. But Cuomo's plan would take time to ramp up and
would not provide a recurring revenue stream, said Billy Easton,
executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education.
"Calling this a universal full-day pre-k program is far from
accurate, after five years we will be lucky if it covers even 20
percent of the state's 225,000 four-year-olds," Easton said in a
statement.
Cuomo also said, as he did last year, that the state should
ask voters in November to borrow $2 billion to improve
technology and facilities in schools.