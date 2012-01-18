ALBANY, New York New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed a $132.5 billion state budget on Tuesday that virtually freezes spending from a year ago and sets up a clash with public sector unions over sharply reduced pension benefits for future hires.

The proposed budget for the 2013 fiscal year starting April 1 cuts total spending by $225 million, or 0.2 percent, from the previous year. Increased spending on schools and healthcare offset cuts to a host of government agencies.

It would put New York on track for a budget shortfall of $715 million for fiscal 2014, which Cuomo's office called the smallest in two decades even as the state continues to struggle with a weakened economy more than two years after the country's recession officially ended.

Cuomo, a Democrat in his second year of office, has enjoyed public approval ratings above 70 percent after a year in which he closed a $10 billion budget gap, legalized same-sex marriage, capped property tax increases, and enacted new ethics laws for elected officials.

Now he is risking confrontation with public sector unions, traditionally part of the Democratic Party base, by re-introducing a proposal he failed to pass a year ago, that of establishing a new tier of lower pension benefits for public employees.

Though it won't affect the fiscal-2013 budget, it was listed in a section outlining spending in future years.

Cuomo proposed giving future state workers a choice between a less generous defined-benefit pension plan and another that would put savings at the risk of market fluctuations, potentially saving $79 billion over three decades by raising the retirement age, increasing employee contributions and excluding overtime from pension formulas.

New York's public employee unions accepted austere contracts last year in order to avoid thousands of layoffs, and some have already said they would fight the new tier.

"The proposal for a new public employee pension tier is an assault on the middle class and a cheap shot at public employees," said Danny Donohue, president of the Civil Service Employees Association, the state's largest public sector union.

Budget-cutting states and local governments across the country have faced confrontations with public sector workers in the years since the financial crisis exploded in 2008, leading to backlash against some politicians such as Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is facing an attempt to recall him from office.

Other labor leaders complained the changes if approved by the Democratic-controlled assembly and Republican-held Senate would unravel benefits that have existed for decades, when public employees gave up the higher wages of the private sector in exchange for more generous retirement benefits.

"This new proposal ... guarantees a decline in service delivery," said Harry Nespoli, chairman of the NYC Municipal Labor Committee, a coalition of New York City public labor unions.

Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, a Republican, praised the budget, predicting easy passage.

Powerful Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat and strong ally of teachers' unions, declined to comment on the pension proposal.

This year's budget is less austere than Cuomo's first one, in part because the governor broke a vow not to raise taxes.

Under a plan that the governor led through the legislature, New Yorkers making more than $2 million a year will now pay state income tax of 8.82 percent, compared with a rate that had been due to revert to 6.85 percent with the expiration of a temporary surcharge.

Cuomo also sought to please local government officials by proposing a state takeover of future growth in counties' Medicaid costs. The proposal would save counties and New York City $1.2 billion over five years.

The state legislature has already agreed to Cuomo's plan to increase state aid to school districts by $805 million after cutting the funding by $1.2 billion last year.

(Additional reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Daniel Trotta, Leslie Adler and Andrew Hay)